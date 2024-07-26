Prince Harry goes to the lowest of lows to attack Kate Middleton

Prince Harry has just found himself being called out for hitting the lowest of lows when it comes to attacking Kate Middleton.

News of this reaction has been brought to light by Robert Hardman’s book Charles III New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

According to the book, “On top of all the other breaches of trust, here was Harry making a blatant attack on Catherine.”

And “for William, this was the lowest of the low,” that Prince Harry ever fell too, in regards to his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

For those unversed with Prince Harry’s claim that instigated this all, he told Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, “I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with.”