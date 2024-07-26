 
Meghan Markle peace talks with King Charles get major update

Meghan Markle’s peace talks with King Charles have just been exposed

July 26, 2024

Meghan Markle has just been issued a stern warning about her future and the chances of her getting peace talks with King Charles.

The author of The King Christopher Andersen, made these admissions and claims about the Sussexes.

His weighed in on all of this during one of his most recent interviews with Fox News Digital.

In it he highlighted the chance of Meghan Markle following her husband to the UK for the very first Invictus Games event, in the UK, in 10 years.

According to Mr Anderson, “There’s zero chance of Meghan missing the Invictus Games.”

Because the expert believes, “I guess that she will be there, briefly, but without [their children] Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

“Meghan and Harry’s security concerns are legitimate, but the rest of the royal family doesn’t see it that way.”

And “neither do the British courts,” he also made clear during the course of his chat with the outlet.

This comes despite the fact that “the feeling in the U.K. is that the Sussexes are no longer working royals, and therefore are not entitled to state-funded police protection.”

And in regards to that, while “Harry has one more legal appeal left, but that’s a long shot,” he also added before signing off. 

