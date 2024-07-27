Prince Harry's greed exposed after brand new public outburst

Prince Harry has come under fire once more for his brand new tell-all documentary and the ‘convenient’ ways he’s found to blame the media for his troubles.

Vanity Fair's Royal Editor Katie Nicholl made these claims against the Duke for this ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial.

Her comments have been shared during an interview with GB News.

There she pointed out Prince Harry’s obvious attempts to go “above and beyond in terms of taking on the British tabloids and pursuing them through the courts.”

To make matters worse, “He's the only senior royal to have pursued the British tabloids through the high courts, and the most interesting in that documentary was hearing him speak about his 'monumental' victory.”

She even pointed out how it “feels a little bit convenient to hear Prince Harry blame the tabloids for this rift at the heart of the House of Windsor.”

Because “we know he's fallen out with his brother, there's no communication between him and William.”

Mot to mention, “He doesn't really speak to his father anymore” so “you can't lay all of that on the British tabloids,” anymore.