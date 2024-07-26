 
Meghan Markle cooking up a bomb against Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace is currently huddling to avoid incoming bombs

July 26, 2024

Buckingham Palace is currently preparing for the incoming bombs Meghan Markle is set to hit in the future.

A warning about all of this trouble has been brought to light by royal biographer and author Tom Bower.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with The Sun.

The chat featured admissions about incoming bombs that are slated to hit Buckingham Palace.

According to the expert, “The future for the Sussexes is pretty grim... I think they're on a permanent decline.”

“But whenever they need money, whenever they need publicity to stoke their reputation, they will drop another bomb.”

So given that fact that “We're still waiting for Meghan's own autobiography,” the commentator admitted, “I'm sure she's penning - she's a good writer, and it will be filled with vitriol and filled with lies.”

But “she will not tell the truth because she wants a sensational headline,” and “that is the ultimate weapon she can deploy,” Mr Bower added before signing off. 

