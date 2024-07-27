Photo: Jennifer Aniston helping Courtney Cox to 'fix' THIS department: Source

Jennfier Aniston and Courtney Cox are reportedly working together on something they have never done before.

It is nothing else but fitness, a department in which Jennifer Aniston excels and is now helping Courtney Cox to get in her “best shape,” per Life & Style.

An insider privy to the outlet recently shared about the actress, “When Courteney signed up to make another Scream this year she was very intentional about not wanting to go the Jamie Lee Curtis route of taking her on-camera aging overboard.”

They explained that Courtney did not plan on doing so “just to get attention and potential points from critics.”

“For Courteney, that’s just not what the Scream franchise is about,” they explained about the Friends veteran.

The source also noted, “For this movie, she’s committed to getting into the best shape of her life and looking hot as hell when she’s on camera.”

“Jen is absolutely helping out in that department! Even though working out together has not been a big part of their friendship historically, it is now,” claimed the source before signing off.