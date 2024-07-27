Celine Dion feels ‘Honored’ after surprise comeback at 2024 Summer Olympics

Celine Dion is celebrating her milestone with a heartwarming note



The 56-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account on Friday, July 26 to express her gratitude for performing at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The Canadian singer penned down a detailed note in honor of her performance.

Dion began with, "I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities.”

She went on to say, "Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance."

"All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you! - Celine xx…,” Dion added

The singer closed the ceremony with a performance of Hymne A L’Amour by the French singer Édith Piaf from a stage at the base of the Eiffel Tower.

This evening marked her first performance after her Stiff syndrome diagnosis in December 2022.