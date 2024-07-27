Adele, Rich Paul’s love story set for big screen debut?

Rich Paul, who recently engaged to singer Adele, is making a new film about his life.

An insider spilled to The Sun that the 42-year-old sports agent is working to turn his dramatic memoir Lucky Me into a feature film for release in 2026.

"Rich’s book has been a major success and his rise is a huge source of inspiration,” the tipster said.



"He had a difficult childhood with a mother who struggled with drug addiction and a house in an area riddled with crime. But he managed to turn it all around,” the source told the outlet.

The confidant further revealed that Adele wants people to see "how amazing Rich is.”

"Adele was so moved by Rich’s book and after he was approached about it being made into a film, she has been backing him,” the insider continued. “She wants people to see how amazing Rich is and the film will reach people that his book didn’t."

For those unversed, Rich and Adele began dating in 2021.