 
Geo News

Hailey, Justin Bieber glow with joy ahead of baby arrival: See photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey announced their pregnancy in May

By
Web Desk
|

July 27, 2024

Justin Bieber and Hailey announced their pregnancy in May

Soon-to-be mom and dad Justin and Hailey Bieber shared heartwarming moments ahead of the arrival of their first kid.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Justin posted a series of sweet photos cuddling with his pregnant wife, Hailey.

Hailey, Justin Bieber glow with joy ahead of baby arrival: See photos
Hailey, Justin Bieber glow with joy ahead of baby arrival: See photos

One of the photos featured the Baby hitmaker resting his head on Hailey’s lap, while some showcased the close-up shots of the couple.

In other snapshots, Hailey radiated pregnancy glow as she flaunted her baby bump in the photos.

The photos without captions earned praise from fans who flooded the comments section with their admiration.

Hailey, Justin Bieber glow with joy ahead of baby arrival: See photos

“Wishing the best for y’all. Y’all look happy and you both deserve happiness!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “My two favourites.”

The third comment read, “MOM DAD SOON WHO'S EXCITED TO SEE THEIR BABY??”

Justin and Hailey announced their pregnancy in May on Instagram alongside the photos from their vow renewal.

In an interview with W Magazine, the Rhodes founder opened about cherishing moments with Justin ahead of welcoming her first child.

She said, “In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.” 

Rod Stewart admits 'days are numbered' ahead of 80th birthday
Rod Stewart admits 'days are numbered' ahead of 80th birthday
Nelly Furtado reveals her daughter's brutal remarks on her music
Nelly Furtado reveals her daughter's brutal remarks on her music
Amy Schumer's Hulu series receives upsetting update
Amy Schumer's Hulu series receives upsetting update
King Charles, Prince William's heated clash over sensitive succession issue exposed
King Charles, Prince William's heated clash over sensitive succession issue exposed
Madonna, Toby Gad's intense face-off during 'Rebel Heart' studio session
Madonna, Toby Gad's intense face-off during 'Rebel Heart' studio session
'American Rust' to discontinue on Amazon after season 2: reports
'American Rust' to discontinue on Amazon after season 2: reports
Ben Affleck to move near Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce?
Ben Affleck to move near Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce?
Rob Liefeld opens up about the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' joke
Rob Liefeld opens up about the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' joke