Hailey, Justin Bieber glow with joy ahead of baby arrival: See photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey announced their pregnancy in May

Soon-to-be mom and dad Justin and Hailey Bieber shared heartwarming moments ahead of the arrival of their first kid.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, Justin posted a series of sweet photos cuddling with his pregnant wife, Hailey.

One of the photos featured the Baby hitmaker resting his head on Hailey’s lap, while some showcased the close-up shots of the couple.

In other snapshots, Hailey radiated pregnancy glow as she flaunted her baby bump in the photos.

The photos without captions earned praise from fans who flooded the comments section with their admiration.

“Wishing the best for y’all. Y’all look happy and you both deserve happiness!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “My two favourites.”

The third comment read, “MOM DAD SOON WHO'S EXCITED TO SEE THEIR BABY??”

Justin and Hailey announced their pregnancy in May on Instagram alongside the photos from their vow renewal.

In an interview with W Magazine, the Rhodes founder opened about cherishing moments with Justin ahead of welcoming her first child.

She said, “In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”