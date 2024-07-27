Meghan Markle regrets marrying Prince Harry six years after marriage?

Meghan Markle seems to be regretting her life in the US as the Duchess misses her acting days, a source close to her claimed.



As per a recent report by OK! Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex is considering a return to acting, years after leaving her career behind to marry Prince Harry.

“Meghan has made no secret of how much she misses her care-free life when she was an actress," the tipster spilt to the publication.

However, they noted that missing her previous life does not mean that she does not like the life she has created with the Duke of Sussex.

"While she'd never change what she has with Harry and the kids, there is a big part of her that she wishes she could just get her old life back,” the insider added.

But the insider said that Meghan, who starred in the TV show Suits before marrying Harry, is said to miss the relative freedom and lack of scrutiny she experienced in the acting world.

And with the Sussexes no longer working royals, Meghan is now eyeing up offers in the entertainment industry and is supported by Prince Harry.

"She loved being in Suits and all the opportunities it gave her - she'd get invited to all the exclusive events and get to hang out with Hollywood A-listers but there was so much less scrutiny and attention and there was no pressure on her."