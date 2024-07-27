 
Kate Middleton adorable reaction after fan calls her ‘beautiful'

Kate Middleton is appreciated for her beauty by royal admirers

July 27, 2024

Kate Middleton’s shy reaction to a Royal admirer praising her beauty has been dubbed relatable.

The Princess of Wales, who was lauded for her style at her last trip to Poland, shrugged away her nervousness as she credited the makeup for her beauty.

As per Mirror.co.uk, a local student named Magda Mordaka revealed: “We are fans of the British monarchy. We have a Facebookgroup. We love her style, and her contact with people. We were waiting for this visit from the very beginning. What would she wear? Would she bring the children?

She added: “We were telling her that she is beautiful and perfect, but she said it's not true - it's just the make-up.”

This comes as Kate herself touched upon her love for cold water diving earlier in the year.

Talking to The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, Kate revealed: "Personally, I love swimming. Cold swimming, the colder the better. I absolutely love it. It's slightly to the point where William is like, 'you're crazy'."

The future Queen added: "It's dark and it's raining and I seek out the cold water. I love it, but I wouldn't want to be put through my paces in a freezing sub-zero ice bath."

