Justin Baldoni rings in 11th wedding anniversary with wife Emily

Justin Baldoni is celebrating 11 years of marriage with beloved wife Emily.

The actor, who is all set to star with Blake Lively in ‘It Ends With Us,’ turned to his Instagram this week to share an adorable thread of photos with his other half.

He shared a quote from the poet Rumi in the caption: "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there."

“Happy 11 years my love," added the actor.

The couple announced their engagement in 2013, months after which they decided to tie the knot.

The couple is parents to children, Maiya Grace, 9, and Maxwell Roland-Samuel, 6.

Speaking to Mini about his kids in 2019, Justin shared:“I hope they grow up and have much more of her than me.”

The It Ends with Us star then quipped: "But I hope they have my sense of humor because I’m definitely funnier."

"Justin has an incredible way of bringing magic to the smallest moments," Emily chimed in at the time. "The kids’ eyes light up whenever he comes into the room.”