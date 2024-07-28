Harrison Ford honours late William Hurt in new Captain America film

Harrison Ford recently paid tribute to the late William Hurt for the character Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ford is set to take on the role of Ross in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, as per PEOPLE report.

During an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, Ford joined Anthony Mackie and the cast of new Captain America film to promote the movie.

Ford expressed his admiration for Hurt, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 71.

He said, “He laid a very firm foundation for the character, I respect him enormously in the work that he did in his lifetime.”

“God bless his soul. I'm delighted to be able to stand on his shoulders and continue playing the character,” Ford added.

Hurt first appeared as Thaddeus Ross in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk and reprised the role multiple times, most recently in 2021’s Black Widow.

In Captain America: Brave New World, Ross is elected President of the United States and has a tense relationship with Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, who has taken up the mantle of Captain America.

“Feels good, feels officially good. I've been watching really good actors having a really good time working in the Marvel universe, and I'm delighted to now be one of the,” Ford said about his role.