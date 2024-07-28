Jennifer Garner sings Madonna's 'Like a Prayer' while stuck in Comic-Con elevator

Jennifer Garner had a surprising experience during her first Comic-Con San Diego.



Garner, known for her role as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine, was stuck in the elevator at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Garner posted a series of videos sharing her adventurous experience.

Jennifer Garner asks for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' help in Comic-Con elevator

“Hey guys, um, we’re stuck on this elevator,” she says in the video, adding, “I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone.”

After 11 minutes, Garner commented on the head, saying, “It’s toasty, I’m sphitzy, I need to blot.”

She later revealed, “We’re 45 minutes in. We’re calling 9-1-1.”

However, after an hour into the experience, the elevator’s light came on, and the actress began singing Madonna’s Like a Prayer.

She hilariously wrote in the caption, “Baby’s first Comic Con: a short story.”

Garner’s return as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine comes nearly 20 years after her starring role in Elektra (2005) and her initial appearance in Daredevil (2003) alongside her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.