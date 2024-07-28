Prince Harry takes on a suicide mission

Prince Harry has just been called out for his attempts to take on a suicide mission against the British media, as well as his own family.

For those unversed, this is in reference to the Duke’s legal battle against the Mirror Group Newspapers, as well as his recent ITV documentary titled Tabloids on Trial.

In reference to it, commentator Katie Nicholl bashed the Duke’s public display in his legal woes, and compared it all to Prince William who settled out of court.

She began by saying, “The King has warned against it and said to Harry, this would be something of a suicide mission trying to take on the British media, because of course the King hasn't done that and Prince William has not done that.”

“It feels very much like Harry is the one driving this, it does feel personal,” she also admitted because “he put himself out there as someone that's going to try and quash all misinformation and is taking on this crusade against the British press.”

Still though, “of course, he does that from a vantage point in Montecito in California. And so we'll have to see how it pans out.”

Later on into the conversation she admitted, “The fact he was in the documentary at all last night - why aren't they just staying out of the limelight now? If they've fallen out with all these people, they don't like the press, they don't like the attention, they want to get away from it all.”

“And yet here we are hearing from him again, and he knows full well it's going to be across all the papers, it's going to be on shows like ours, it's going to get everywhere.”

All in all, “This is something he's completely passionate about - some might say almost to the point of an obsession with wanting to see change.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “I'm sure he'd like to see it go all the way and potentially become another criminal investigation, but I just don't think he's going to rest on this.”