Prince William called out for finances he pockets as well as added tax breaks

Prince William has just been called out for the way he deals with charities despite pocketing a whopping amount each day from his Duchy of Cornwall estate.

Insight into all of this has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she said, A “figure that was also doing the rounds this week was £1,000,000, or $1.9 million” and “that’s how much William helped raise earlier this month by playing in a charity polo game, am that was then divided up among 11 charities.”

With the assumption that each charity got equal amounts, Ms Elser rounded the number to $172,727 per charity.

“Or to put it another way, that is less than William and Kate earn in less than a day and a half,” which is $126,301 a day

In light of this Ms Elser went on to share some rather candid thoughts and claimed, “The thing is, the Prince and Princess of Wales have spent the last couple of years very busily rejigging the way they work – more getting their hands dirty on some of the biggest challenges facing the world like the climate crisis and mental health, less opening Sheffield Scout halls – to make the monarchy seem like a can-do, useful outfit.”

“Charles and Queen Camilla fall under this banner too, all of them busy plugging away at making Crown Inc seem relevant and like a net positive for British society.”

“But it becomes much harder to make that particular argument when we are reminded of how amply the House of Windsor is rewarded for working to ensure their own survival,” she admitted.

All in all its evident now that “This latest Duchy accounting only highlights the much bigger problem of the opacity around royal finances in general.”

And one of those issues is the “bespoke tax arrangements that the Duchy of Cornwall enjoys,” and by extension Prince William.

Still though “the King is hardly an unblemished paragon here either.”