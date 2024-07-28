Buckingham Palace attacked for sitting idly by

The parents of royal wives like Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson and even Markle have sparked a conversation about their inability to keep appearances in check, and Buckingham Palace has faced the major brunt of it all, due to its alleged incompetence.

Accusations of this nature against the Palace have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on all of this in her piece for News.com.au.

The expert began the conversation by noting just how toxic all the other parents were to wives of Queen Elizabeth’s children.

From Princess Diana’s who’s mother, Frances Shand Kydd’s, custody battle had even her Ruth, Lady Fermoy was forced to give evidence against her in court.

Then came her step mother, Countess Raine Spencer, dubbed ‘acid rain’ by the Princess of Wales.

Later on a similar issue erupted on the York’s camp when Major Ronald Ferguson, Sarah Ferguson’s father was seen exiting a massage parlor famed for offering ‘happy ending’ services.

All in all, it came to a head with Meghan Markle whose father gave interviews to paparazzi, and staged pictures as well.

With all of this in the open Ms Elser even went as far as to say, “The Duchess and her parental woes were not the exception, but the actual damn rule.”

“You would think that, at that point in time, Buckingham Palace would have been old hands at dealing with the irksome and idiotic antics of the families of royal brides rather than just letting that alarm bell ring, ring, ring,” she also added before admitting, “It would seem not.”

Before concluding she also attempted to drive the point home and added, “Here we are, six years later, with neither Harry nor Meghan on particularly good – or any – terms with their fathers and with Buckingham Palace still having failed to install that Andrew alarm. At least they can still easily fix one of these things. I’ll even lend them my Phillips head.”