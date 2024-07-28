King Charles, Prince William treating Prince Harry like he's a leper

Prince William and King Charles have just been called out for seemingly treating Prince Harry as he was a leper.

Comments on the Sussexes’ lack of trustworthiness has been shared by royal commentator Julie Burchill.

She touched on everything in her piece for Express UK which took a trip down memory lane to recount all Windsor woes.

According to Ms Burchill, “how can they ever be trusted now not to show up wired for sound like something out of a 1980s cop show?”

Because “Not only have his father and brother treated Harry as if he was a leper” the expert noted, “there’s no sign of an invite to Balmoral” either.

With the Invictus Games in Birmingham on the horizon, it’s now reported that Meghan won’t show up as security won’t be up to scratch.”

“She overestimates her importance: she might once have merited a crack sniper team, but now all that’s necessary is a few men in high-viz vests to remove any random eggs or milkshakes which the crowd may have stashed about their persons.”

Before concluding the expert also attempted to drive the point home by recounting how, “Meghan was once hated, but now she is merely derided; South Park saw to that.”