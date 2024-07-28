 
Meghan Markle's trashy behaviour exposed amid wannabe feminism

Meghan Markle has been called out for her feminism after a massive stint of trashy behaviour came to light

July 28, 2024

Meghan Markle has found herself getting called out for a bout of shockingly trashy behaviour.

This has been brought forward by royal commentator Julie Burchill.

She touched on all of this in her piece for Express UK.

In it she pointed out how despite the fact that “It’s a small thing,” still “for me The Handbag summed it up, going out for lunch in Montecito this week, wearing an outfit costing more than £60,000, Meghan carried a Dior bag embossed with the letters ‘DSSOS’ - Duchess of Sussex.”

She believes, “It would have been trashy behaviour from a footballer’s wife - flaunting the fact that your only achievement is marrying a rich man – but from a woman ceaselessly yapping about feminism, it was a spectacular own-goal.”

“So yes, there are quite a few things I can’t forgive this awful woman for - but probably the worst thing is for finally making me a monarchist,” the expert also noted before signing off. 

