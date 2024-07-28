Floyd Mayweather enjoys one-on-one time with Travis Scott at his concert

 
July 28, 2024

Floyd Mayweather recently enjoyed VIP treatment at his rapper buddy Travis Scott's concert in Milan recently

Scott's team welcomed the boxing legend with open arms at his Circus Maximus tour stop at the Ippodromo Snai La Maura open-air racecourse venue in Italy.

The Highest In The Room rapper made sure Mayweather got backstage access to the whole concert.

Mayweather, 47, wasn't the only high-profile concertgoer as NBA superstar James Harden also joined in on the fun that night.

TMZ reported that the concert also raised false earthquake alarms in Italy due to the 80,000 people in attendance at his concert as the rapper performed his banger FE!N eight times in a row.

For those unversed, a horror story unfolded at Scott’s music festival Astroworld in 2021 after a crowd crush left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured.

Since the disaster, the 33-year-old rapper has been touring again.

Scott has his next two concerts in Madrid, Spain, from July 30th and the rest in Portugal, New Jersey, Australia and New Zealand. 

