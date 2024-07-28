 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's reaction to her popularity decline exposed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seen a sharp decline in their popularity both in UK and US

By
Web Desk
|

July 28, 2024

Meghan Markles reaction to her popularity decline exposed
Meghan Markle's reaction to her popularity decline exposed

A royal expert has disclosed Meghan Markle’s reaction over popularity decline amid reports she and Prince Harry have seen a sharp decline in popularity both in UK and US in recent years.

The Daily Express UK, citing the royal expert, has reported that Archie and Lilibet doting mom is said to find her declining popularity "hard to swallow."

The royal expert also claimed that Prince Harry has a completely different reaction over popularity decline.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond revealed Meghan and Harry reactions to their declining popularity, saying, "Fame is often a double edged sword: one minute you are sitting atop a pedestal of adoration, and the next you are unroyally knocked off it.

"I don’t imagine that Harry takes a great deal of interest in random polls about their popularity... but media savvy Meghan might find it rather harder to swallow."

About the duke, Jennie claimed, "I suppose Americans have now got used to the novelty of having a British prince making his home in their country, and inevitably some of the gloss is wearing off. But Harry remains an immensely likeable man, and I’m sure his personality makes him as popular as ever with people he associates with."

Kate Middleton dubbed 'strong' as she fights for life video
Kate Middleton dubbed 'strong' as she fights for life
Khloé Kardashian honors ex Tristan Thompson's brother Amari on his birthday video
Khloé Kardashian honors ex Tristan Thompson's brother Amari on his birthday
Meghan Markle flies to New York by private jet, attends business summit with 'incredible women'
Meghan Markle flies to New York by private jet, attends business summit with 'incredible women'
Tom Cruise seeks 'right woman' for him
Tom Cruise seeks 'right woman' for him
Lady Gaga surprises fans with Paris street performance after Olympics video
Lady Gaga surprises fans with Paris street performance after Olympics
Kourtney Kardashian showcases her glamourous style in latest photo shoot
Kourtney Kardashian showcases her glamourous style in latest photo shoot
Meghan Markle demanding re-payment for all sacrifices Prince Harry's sparked
Meghan Markle demanding re-payment for all sacrifices Prince Harry's sparked
Blake Lively channels THIS secret passion for 'It Ends with Us' role
Blake Lively channels THIS secret passion for 'It Ends with Us' role