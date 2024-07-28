Meghan Markle's reaction to her popularity decline exposed

A royal expert has disclosed Meghan Markle’s reaction over popularity decline amid reports she and Prince Harry have seen a sharp decline in popularity both in UK and US in recent years.



The Daily Express UK, citing the royal expert, has reported that Archie and Lilibet doting mom is said to find her declining popularity "hard to swallow."

The royal expert also claimed that Prince Harry has a completely different reaction over popularity decline.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond revealed Meghan and Harry reactions to their declining popularity, saying, "Fame is often a double edged sword: one minute you are sitting atop a pedestal of adoration, and the next you are unroyally knocked off it.

"I don’t imagine that Harry takes a great deal of interest in random polls about their popularity... but media savvy Meghan might find it rather harder to swallow."

About the duke, Jennie claimed, "I suppose Americans have now got used to the novelty of having a British prince making his home in their country, and inevitably some of the gloss is wearing off. But Harry remains an immensely likeable man, and I’m sure his personality makes him as popular as ever with people he associates with."