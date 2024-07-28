 
Sofia Vergara just wanted to move on from Joe with Justin Saliman: Source

Sofia Vergara split from husband Joe Manganiello in 2023

July 28, 2024

Sofia Vergara reportedly wanted to move on from Joe Manganiello with new beau.

However, things have taken a serious turn between Sofia and new beau Justin Saliman, as per the newest findings of Life & Style.

An insider spilled the beans and revealed to the outlet, “Her intention going into this with Justin was that it was simply going to be a bit of fun to get her over Joe [Manganiello].”

“It’s turned into way more than that,” the insider went on to claim about the Modern Family actress.

“Sofía is a romantic at heart and still believes in marriage and she’s in love,” the source also claimed and noted, “The way she’s talking they could easily be engaged by the end of this year.”

“He’s such a good guy. He totally dotes on her and has shown her what it’s like to be with someone that isn’t competitive,” the insider remarked in conclusion.

For those unversed, Sofia began dating orthopedic surgeon, Justin after her divorce with ex-husband Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage last year, as per the reports by People.

