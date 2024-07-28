Praises shower upon David Corenswet as Superman

David Corenswet has lately been getting a wave of applause for slipping into the Man of Steel's suit. The latest comes from his co-star Isabela Merced.



In a chat with Screen Rant, the actress opened up about why the Philadelphia star was the best choice for Superman.

"That man is an angel," she continued. "He is very much Superman. He very much has that energy, and I admire working with him. His patience is incredible with his little tight suit on those hot days! I mean, he never complained once."

More on his merits, Isabela described his work ethic, "I've been very lucky to work with people like him and Cailee whose professionalism is just so inspiring."

"You just go, 'I can't complain about ----.' They're doing so much more work and have so much pressure on their backs, yet they handle it with such ease. That was really cool to watch."

Apart from her, Ti West, who was the director of David 2022's Pearl, said his casting was excellent.

"He does kind of look like Superman, so that seemed sensible to me," he shared. "But we just had a great conversation. We’re from a similar part of the world, and we got along, and he understood the kind of movie [I wanted to make]."