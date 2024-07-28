 
Prince William all set to break King Charles major royal rule

Prince William has inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate from his father King Charles

July 28, 2024

Prince William is expected to break his father King Charles royal rule, the monarch has been following since at least from 1994.

According to a report by the Guardians, King Charles thinks windfarms are a blot on the landscape and opposed onshore wind farms on the Duchy of Cornwall estate.

The monarch once said he feared Britain would end up like Denmark “knee deep in these damn things”.

The report further claims now the Prince of Wales, who has inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate from his father, is considering overturning their effective ban on royal land.

The future king could overturn King Charles wind farm ban as he orders renewable energy review for estate.

William considers wind turbines are among changes to the Duchy of Cornwall estate to tackle the climate crisis.

Commenting on the report, royal expert Richard Palmer tweeted, “Since at least 1994 King Charles has opposed onshore wind farms, believing them to be a “horrendous blot on the landscape”.

“There’s never been a wind farm on the Duchy of Cornwall estate. But under Prince William there’s been a reappraisal.”

