Prince Harry planning to live in UK without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet?

A royal expert has predicted that homesick Prince Harry could move back to Britain without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.



Speaking to TalkTV last year, Jeremy Kyle had claimed that the duke could be back living in the UK by 2028 without his family despite being happily married to Meghan since 2018.

The royal expert had claimed: "The only way Harry and Meghan can make money is by slagging off the only thing they say they don't want to be part of.

"Within five years that Ginger Whinger will be back in the country with his tail between his legs, and Meghan Markle will be sat in California with two kids having everything she ever wanted."

The claims by Jeremy Kyle were shared by the Daily Express after Prince Harry expressed his fears about bringing Meghan Markle back to the UK.

King Charles younger son said, "It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.

"And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."