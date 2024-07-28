 
'The Boys' star reacts to twist in character: 'My jaw dropped'

Karen Fukuhara opens up about a big change in her character at The Boys' ending of season four

July 28, 2024

As The Boys season four comes to an end, Karen Fukuhara who plays Kimiko, expressed her shock at a big change in her character related to her chemistry with Frenchie storyline.

“My jaw dropped because we had the kiss, and I was all ready, like, ‘Oh my god! It’s happening,” the actress told TVLine about her reaction when she first read the script about her kiss and the coming back of the voice, “Then, 10 pages later, I was like, ‘Oh no!'”

She continued, “I always imagined her to say something that was in dire situations,” adding, “I just thought it was the most perfect moment for her to speak because it comes from just such a guttural, necessity… Sadly, it doesn’t work out, but it was a really emotional moment.”

After a question about her character's future, Karen said her fingers are crossed for a happy ending, “It’s the world of The Boys, so I’m sure there’s going to be a roller coaster of emotions happening.”

