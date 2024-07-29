 
Royals 'amused' over Prince William up front competition with Meghan Markle

Prince William became competitive with Meghan Markle, reveals expert

July 29, 2024

Prince William did not appreciate the attention Meghan Markle was getting from Britons, it is believed.

The Prince of Wales, who was used to the limelight he received as the heir ti British monarchy, did not enjoy when Meghan and Prince Harry outshone him.

It is this revealed that the future Ling decide to don a buzz cut the day Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in 2017.

Royal author Robert Jobson writes: "Competitive by nature, even when it comes to media coverage, he [William] chose that same afternoon to debut a new and dramatic buzz-cut during a visit to a London hospital."

The book titled ‘Catherine: The Princess of Wales’ claims that William "expected to be treated with deference due to his place in the succession". 

And adds: "Some members of Charles's household were amused that William had felt so affronted. After all, the prince rarely showed much deference to his father."

