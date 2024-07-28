 
Ice Spice admits being 'incredibly confused' at Super Bowl with Taylor Swift

Ice Spice attended the Super Bowl back in February alongside her pal, Taylor Swift

July 28, 2024

Ice Spice might be one of those girls who just cannot keep up with the speed of football.

In her latest appearance, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Grammy nominated rapper talked about her debut album, Y2K!, meeting Beyoncé and attending the Super Bowl LVIII with her pal, Taylor Swift.

The host, Jimmy Fallon, played a video of the 24-year-old artist attending the game back in February with the pop sensation and proceeded to ask Spice if she was “confused” as that was what social media users suspected after she gave a rather surprised reaction to something Swift told her.

"I was incredibly confused. I'm still confused," the In Ha Mood hit-maker admitted.

The American comedian then asked Ice Spice if she knew "anything about football."

With an element of humor, she responded, "You know, that day I had a sense of knowing. But it just went away,” after which the Deli rapper confessed how she didn’t "have a clue" what was going on in the stadium.

"I honestly would just wait until Taylor cheered," she stated that prompted Fallon to let out a rather spontaneous and loud laugh.

