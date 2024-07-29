Late Sinead O'Connor's cause of death comes to light a year later

Late musician, Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death has finally been brought to light.

Exactly a year after she passed away in London, that is, on July 26, 2023, at the age of 53, multiple reports have revealed that the death certificate of the Troy singer, registered by her ex-husband, John Reynolds, stated that she died of obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

The Nothing Compares 2 U crooner also struggled with a respiratory tract infection, that most probably played a role in her demise.

In contrast to recent revelation, back in January, a Southwark Coroner’s Court’s spokesperson had stated that O’Connor had died “of natural causes” and that they had “therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

As for the singer’s family, they issued a heartfelt statement to RTÉ at the time, saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The authorities who arrived at the scene announced how they found O’Connor “unresponsive” at an apartment in London, that led to pronouncing the musician “dead at the scene.”