Ryan Reynolds reacts to ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ box office triumph

Ryan Reynolds has shared his thoughts on the record-shattering performance of his new movie Deadpool & Wolverine at the box office.

For those unversed, the Marvel Studios movie, which hit theaters on July 26, grossed an estimated $205 million domestically on its opening day, making it the eighth-biggest debut of any film of all time.

“Disney probably doesn’t want me to frame it this way, but I’ve always thought of Deadpool & Wolverine as the first four-quadrant, R-rated film," Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter on the success of his new film.

“Yes, it’s rated R, but we set out to make a movie with enough laughs, action and heart to appeal to everyone, whether you’re a comic book movie fan or not,” added the 47-year-old actor.



Recently, in an interview with The New York Times, Ryan said that the R rating gave him the freedom to fulfill his vision.



“When I saw rated-R movies when I was a kid, they left a huge impression on me because I didn’t feel like people were pulling punches, and it’s been a huge inspiration to so many of the things that I look to make now,” he told the outlet at that time.

The IF star continued, “I’m not saying that other people should do this, but my 9-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who’s in her late 70s, and it was just one of the best moments of this whole experience for me.”

“Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be,” Ryan added.