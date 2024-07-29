Meghan Markle makes up UK security concerns as she fears getting booed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of making up fake concerns regarding security in the UK to hide the real reason behind the Duchess not wanting to visit the country.



The Duke of Sussex recently told Rebecca Barry on the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial that he will not bring Meghan to the UK due to security concerns.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” he said.

"And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country,” Harry added.

Following the release of the documentary, a royal expert called the father-of-two out over his ‘fake’ reason of not bringing Meghan to the UK and said that the former Suits star is "Britain-phobic,”

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo said that the real reason behind Meghan not coming to the UK is the fear of receiving cold reception.

"This is not about knives. This is not about acid. This is about Meghan's fear of booing,” the expert said. "I don't think she actually likes this country because of all the negative associations she has with it from her time living here.”

“I don't think she's ever really fit into this country anyway,” Rafe commented. "Harry should have brought his grandchildren to see his father after the cancer diagnosis, he's only seen Lilibet once. Archie, only a handful of times."