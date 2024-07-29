Cheryl makes 7-year-old son stage debut

Cheryl Cole amazed her fans as she invited her son Bear on stage during the concert at Sheffield Arena, England.



The singer, who shares her son with former One Direction singer Liam Payne, was performing for the Girls Aloud tour show.

The singer, 41-year-old singer has chosen to keep her 7-year-old son out of the public eye until today.

During the concert, Cheryl donned a sparkly pink tracksuit and baseball cap.

While Bear was seen wearing a red hoodie, while his mother appeared to be singing to him.

The singer reunited with her bandmates, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts this year to go on a reunion tour around England, Scotland, Ireland, and Northern Ireland.

The girl-band reformed to mark their 20th anniversary, celebrating their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died after battling breast cancer in 2021.

The rare appearance from Bear comes just months after fans were overjoyed to hear him make his radio debut.

During his radio debut, it was revealed that the son of famous parents had actually inherited Cheryl's Geordie accent.