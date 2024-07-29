 
Blake Lively bakes perfect crumble as 'It Ends with Us' co-stars make chaos

'It Ends with Us' starring Blake Lively, Brandon Sklenar and Alex Neustaedter is scheduled to release on August 9

Web Desk
July 29, 2024

Blake Lively shows off her impressive baking skills.

On Sunday, Lively took to Instagram Story to share a homemade raspberry crumble.

The actress, who recently played Lady Deadpool in her husband's Ryan Reynolds' film Deadpool & Wolverine, revealed the crumble was made with raspberries she found outdoors.

"I made this raspberry crumble today with raspberries from the bushes … at least I think they were raspberries," she joked.

The dessert, presented in a red bowl, featured bright red raspberries mixed with oats and raisins, topped with fresh cream.

However, Lively also posted a funny video of her It Ends with Us costars Brandon Sklenar and Alex Neustaedter attempting to bake "hot chocolate chip cookies."

Lively wrote in caption, "I’ve never laughed so hard in a kitchen than making this video. We gave them no directions. Only ingredients."

"I would sooner invite rabid raccoons into my kitchen next time. More of where these boys came from, but serious on August 9 @itendswithusmovie" she hilariously added.

