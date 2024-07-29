 
Joaquin Phoenix sings in 'Joker: Folie á Deux' like bathroom singer

Joaquin Phoenix explains why his character has unpolished vocals in 'Joker: Folie á Deux'

July 29, 2024

What was evident in Joker is that Arther Fleck loves to sing and Joaquin Phoenix who played the character said his singing voice was intentionally portrayed in a way to resemble him like someone "taking a shower and bursts out into song."

In a chat with Empire, the Oscar winner acknowledged the vocal abilities of his character were kept purposefully unpolished.

“It was important to protect that with poor phrasing and occasional bum notes,” adding, “Arthur grew up hearing his mother play these songs on the radio."

He continued, "He’s not a singer, and he shouldn’t sound like a professional singer. He should sound like somebody that’s taking a shower and just bursts out into song.”

Besides this, Joaquin found a good helper in the face of his co-star Lady Gaga. “I do seem to remember her spitting up coffee the first time I sang, so that felt good, that was exciting, and made me feel confident," the Gladiator star hilariously said. 

“Gaga was always very encouraging of just, ‘Go with what you feel, it’s fine,'" noting, “For somebody who’s not a performer in that way, it can be…uncomfortable to do that, but also very exciting.”

