How will Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom impact MCU?

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but not in his heroic role of Iron Man.



Instead, Downey Jr. will portray the iconic villain Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers films.

The announcement of the Oppenheimer star's return was made at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

After the dramatic death of Downey Jr.'s character Tony Start in Avengers: Endgame, the news of his return has divided Marvel fans.

Some fans are excited to see Downey Jr. return to the MCU, even if it's as a villain. They believe his return could bring a new energy to the franchise and offer intriguing new storylines.

Downey Jr.’s involvement might also help boost interest in the MCU following some criticism of recent films and TV shows.

On the other hand, critics see this move as a potential exploitation of nostalgia and worry it might undermine the significance of Iron Man's sacrifice.

There are also concerns about the choice of Downey Jr. for Doctor Doom, a character with a Romani background, which some fans feel could have been an opportunity for a more fitting actor.