Slash's reason behind tour shows cancellation comes to light?

Slash just expressed love to his late step-daughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, who passed away at the age of 25.

A week after the Oh Well guitarist shared the distressing news of his stepdaughter’s demise, he took to his official Instagram account to pen his heart out through a emotional tribute.

"My heart is permanently fractured,” the 59-year-old legendary guitarist wrote underneath a picture of Lucy, adding, "I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are."

The Guns N' Roses band member further penned, "The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally."

Source: Instagram

For the unversed, Slash shared the news of Lucy-Bleu Knight passing away “peacefully” on July 19, via a separate Instagram post, however, he did not state any specific cause that led to the death of the 25-year-old.

Additionally, before he broke the sad news, Slash announced the cancellation of four of his shows from the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival 2024 tour, apologizing for any inconvenience his fans might have faced.

