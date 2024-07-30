 
Geo News

Slash's reason behind tour shows cancellation comes to light?

Slash previously announced the cancellation of four of his 'S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival 2024' tour shows

By
Web Desk
|

July 30, 2024

Slashs reason behind tour shows cancellation comes to light?
Slash's reason behind tour shows cancellation comes to light?

Slash just expressed love to his late step-daughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, who passed away at the age of 25.

A week after the Oh Well guitarist shared the distressing news of his stepdaughter’s demise, he took to his official Instagram account to pen his heart out through a emotional tribute.

Slashs reason behind tour shows cancellation comes to light?

"My heart is permanently fractured,” the 59-year-old legendary guitarist wrote underneath a picture of Lucy, adding, "I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are."

The Guns N' Roses band member further penned, "The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally."

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram 

For the unversed, Slash shared the news of Lucy-Bleu Knight passing away “peacefully” on July 19, via a separate Instagram post, however, he did not state any specific cause that led to the death of the 25-year-old.

Additionally, before he broke the sad news, Slash announced the cancellation of four of his shows from the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival 2024 tour, apologizing for any inconvenience his fans might have faced.

Taylor Tomlinson gushes over 'the nicest' San Francisco welcome video
Taylor Tomlinson gushes over 'the nicest' San Francisco welcome
Ryan Reynolds not behind viral 'Dancepool' mask for 'Deadpool 3'?
Ryan Reynolds not behind viral 'Dancepool' mask for 'Deadpool 3'?
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky make wedding plans: 'Everyone's excited' video
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky make wedding plans: 'Everyone's excited'
Nell Mescal addresses 'hard' nepotism claims
Nell Mescal addresses 'hard' nepotism claims
Sebastian Stan says Bucky Barnes has 'nine lives' in Marvel
Sebastian Stan says Bucky Barnes has 'nine lives' in Marvel
Lady Gaga unveils inspiration behind her 'Joker: Folie a Deux' role
Lady Gaga unveils inspiration behind her 'Joker: Folie a Deux' role
Matt Reeves on 'The Penguin': 'He is so underestimated'
Matt Reeves on 'The Penguin': 'He is so underestimated'
Joaquin Phoenix sings in 'Joker: Folie á Deux' like a bathroom singer video
Joaquin Phoenix sings in 'Joker: Folie á Deux' like a bathroom singer