 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting not in St Andrews, says expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement in 2010

By
Web Desk
|

July 30, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William secretly started their relationship based on a platonic bond.

The Prince and Princess of Wales did not have a romantic start to their courtship, but gradually followed through.

Royal expert Robert Jobson, in his new book Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography, reveals the location where the couple first met.

He writes: “What's less well known is that Catherine and the Prince first met when she was at Marlborough, and it was then that they actually became friends. 'There was plenty of socialising [between pupils at both schools] back then, and they were known to each other,' said a senior source close to the Middletons. 'I understand he invited her on a few things.'"

Kate herself spoke about her companionship with Prince William during their engagement interview in 2019 with BBC.

Kate added: "I actually went bright red when I met you and scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you. William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn't there from Fresher's Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other. But we did become very close friends from quite early on."

Prince William, Kate Middleton broke up after ‘30 minute emotionally charged' chat
Prince William, Kate Middleton broke up after ‘30 minute emotionally charged' chat
How Prince Harry picked ‘odd times' to ignore Prince William video
How Prince Harry picked ‘odd times' to ignore Prince William
Ben Affleck missing from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' surprised Kevin Smith
Ben Affleck missing from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' surprised Kevin Smith
Princess Diana wedding ‘worst day of life' amid shooting anxiety
Princess Diana wedding ‘worst day of life' amid shooting anxiety
Lily Allen reacts to James Corden's 'leading on' accusations
Lily Allen reacts to James Corden's 'leading on' accusations
Kate Middleton, Prince William heartbroken as ‘parents' over Southport deaths video
Kate Middleton, Prince William heartbroken as ‘parents' over Southport deaths
Tom Cruise draws cheers at Paris Olympics before London return video
Tom Cruise draws cheers at Paris Olympics before London return
Jennifer Stone spills the tea on Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez 'drama'
Jennifer Stone spills the tea on Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez 'drama'