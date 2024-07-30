Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting not in St Andrews, says expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William secretly started their relationship based on a platonic bond.



The Prince and Princess of Wales did not have a romantic start to their courtship, but gradually followed through.

Royal expert Robert Jobson, in his new book Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography, reveals the location where the couple first met.

He writes: “What's less well known is that Catherine and the Prince first met when she was at Marlborough, and it was then that they actually became friends. 'There was plenty of socialising [between pupils at both schools] back then, and they were known to each other,' said a senior source close to the Middletons. 'I understand he invited her on a few things.'"

Kate herself spoke about her companionship with Prince William during their engagement interview in 2019 with BBC.

Kate added: "I actually went bright red when I met you and scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you. William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn't there from Fresher's Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other. But we did become very close friends from quite early on."