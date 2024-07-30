Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky's secret engagement details revealed

Lady Gaga and fiance Michael Polansky have been engaged for months before her public admission at the 2024 Olympics.



Lady, who turned 38 this March, reportedly got engaged to the Harvard University grad and enterpreneur around the time she celebrated her birthday.

The decalaration came during an interaction with France’s Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at an Olympic swimming competition when Lady formally introduced Michael as her fiance.

“This is my fiancé, Michael,” she told the politician, who shook Polansky’s hand and went on to gush over Gaga’s 'stunning' and 'breathtaking' performance during last Friday’s opening ceremony.

However, the Bad Romance singer has been avoiding confirming the news despite being spotted with a chunky diamond ring since April.

“The couple shared the happy news with family and close friends right away but wanted to keep the engagement private otherwise,” a source told People, adding that they are planning their wedding.

“Everyone’s excited about them getting married,” the source went on, noting that the Grammy and Oscar winner is 'the happiest with Michael.'

As for Michael, he, too, is 'excited and supportive of her career. He can’t stand being in the spotlight but lets her shine.'

Meanwhile, Lady 'has his own business priorities that she’s supportive of,' the insider told People, calling the couple 'great together.'

It has also been reported that the pair would 'love to have a family.'

The couple were first romantically linked in 2019 and were spotted at award shows together.