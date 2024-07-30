Shay Mooney, wife Hannah announce 4th pregnancy

Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah have announced they are expecting their fourth child together.

In a joint Instagram post on Monday, the couple revealed the joyful news while sharing a video of themselves with their fans.

In the clip, Hannah showed off a positive pregnancy test while sitting on a couch next to her husband and their three sons.

“1, 2, 3, 4…,” they wrote in the caption.

As the two revealed the baby news on social media, Shay and Hannah’s fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate them.



“I’m sooooooo happy for you guys!!!! And I’ve been waiting for this announcement and I LOVE IT so much! Love y’all,” one of the internet users wrote on Instagram.



While another commented, “Hope you will add a girl.”

For those unversed, Shay and Hannah already share three sons - Asher James, 7, Ames Alexander, 4, and Abram, 1.

