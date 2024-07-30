Travis Barker auctions off ‘extremely rare’ boarding pass

Travis Barker has reportedly decided to sell off his boarding pass from his recent trip to Australia to show the world that he has conquered the fear of flying.

As per Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian's husband is trying to sell the plane ticket for $8000 on an auction site.

A small amount of the auction will be donated to the charity house Lost But Not Forgotten, which supports adults in crisis.

For the unversed, Travis survived a fatal plane crash in 2008 and hasn't flown for 13 years since.

Previously, the Blink-182 drummer credited Kourtney for helping him overcome his fear of flying.

“Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us,” Travis told the LA Times. “It takes a little piece of my life every time I fly. The amount of stress and anxiety it causes is just unbearable.”

“It brings up all this old trauma, and sometimes I’m like, ‘Is this worth it?’ But I don’t like anything having a hold on me, either – I don’t like being afraid, and I don’t like having things from my past control my future,” he recalled.

Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in Italy on May 22, 2022.