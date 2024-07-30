Andy Cohen gets into Olympic spirit with his daughter

Andy Cohen shares picture with his two-year-old daughter, Lucy, while being excited for the Olympics.

The Bravo host took it to Instagram as he was watching the Paris 2024 Olympic action as his daughter laid on his lap on a black couch on Monday.

In regards to this, Cohen wrote in caption as he stated, “Didn’t realize how fun watching the Olympics with the kids would be! Excited for the next few weeks! us us us."

It is pertinent to mention that Cohen donned a neon orange long-sleeved top and black shorts, while Lucy sported a white dress featuring a colorful sunglasses print.



Furthermore, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga commented, “The best,” while Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton penned, “All sorts of deliciousness right there.”

According to People, this post came after, earlier in the day, Cohen, who is also dad to 5-year-old son Benjamin, shared a shot of the duo wearing the same outfits on the beach as he captioned the post by saying, "Summer is fun."