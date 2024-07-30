Alec Baldwin gets back to reality TV after 'Rust' case ends

Alec Baldwin is back to work following the dismissal of his involuntary manslaughter case from the Rust film set.



Baldwin was recently spotted filming scenes for his new reality TV show, The Baldwins in Hamptons, New York, according to TMZ report.

In the photos and video shared by the outlet, Baldwin can be seen engaging in various family activities.

In one scene, he is teaching his son how to safely cut vegetables, while his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, supervises their daughter cooking on an outdoor grill.

The reality show, which will air on TLC, was announced during the actor's legal troubles.

Despite the challenges, Baldwin and his family have continued to work on the project.

The filming of the show comes after Baldwin’s legal victory, with the involuntary manslaughter charge being dropped.

The Baldwins is set to premiere next year and will offer viewers a new perspective on Alec Baldwin’s personal life.