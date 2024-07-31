Bridgerton's Luke Newton, beau Antonia Roumelioti pack on PDA on Italy trip

Luke Newton and Antonia Roumelioti are yet to confirm their relationship

Bridgerton star Luke Newton is vacationing in Sorrento, Italy with his girlfriend.



The couple previously made headlines when they were spotted holding hands with his rumoured beau at the afterparty of Bridgerton midseason premiere in London.

Though the pair has not yet confirmed their relationship, People reported that the Bridgerton star, 31, was seen cozying up to Antonia as they went for a dip in the waters of Sorrento, Italy.

Luke was photographed holding his girlfriend in the water while she planted a sweet kiss on his cheek.

Speaculations are based on more than just a couple instances as Luke and Antonia were reportedly sunbathing together back in April at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, as per The Mirror.

Around that same time, Roumelioti posted a photo at a local L.A. coffee shop that matched Polaroid photos from Newton in the same spot with the same number on the table that were featured in InStyle.

She was also in New York City at the time of the Bridgerton premiere, causing fans to speculate whether she was visiting Newton. Shortly after was when she supported him in London after the premiere.

“You can be your real weird self [when you’re] behind closed doors and no one sees you and you're dancing in your underwear in the kitchen,” he said. “I feel like if you could do that with someone that's a soulmate to me.”