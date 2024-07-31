Royal fans react as Prince Harry 'planning month-long UK visit' without Meghan Markle

Royal fans have expressed their views over reports Prince Harry is 'planning month-long UK visit' to face royals without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.



The Daily Express UK, citing royal insiders claimed the Duke is keen to make a return to the UK, however, Meghan fears she would be booed by crowds if she visit the royals in UK.

Reacting to it, one royal fan said, “And a public apology is absolutely necessary.”

Another commented, “Keep him away from Kate and the children. Also get him removed from line of succession.”

“Here's an immediate cure for your anxiety Harry, stay away from the UK. There, all fixed!”, the third said.

The fourth warned, “Stay away Harry. You slandered your father’s wife Queen Camilla in your faux memoirs and he will not forgive you nor will William.”

“Trying to force the RF into a reconciliation, using blackmail etc and when they refuse he will play the victim card, probably for Netflix material. Totally untrustworthy,” said one more royal fan.