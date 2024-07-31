 
Geo News

'The Wild Robot' reminds Mark Hamill of 'Star Wars'

Mark Hamill opens up about his new project and its similarity with 'Star Wars'

By
Web Desk
|

July 31, 2024

The Wild Robot reminds Mark Hamill of Star Wars
'The Wild Robot' reminds Mark Hamill of 'Star Wars'

At a San Diego Comic-Con panel, Mark Hamill found himself remembering his old days of Star Wars after he described how stunning The Wild Robot, his upcoming film, is.

Backed by DreamWorks Animation, the film focuses on a robot called Roz and its misadventures. 

The 72-year-old who voiced Thorn, a fierce grizzly bear, recalled being stumbled upon the robot from the children's book by Peter Brown.

“I thought, ‘If they could capture just a small percentage of the effect of this book,'” the Invincible star told the crowd. “And I have to tell you, they did a fantastic job.”

The project nonetheless made him reminisce about his iconic movie Star Wars, he said. 

“You just have to see it,” the Oakland native continued. “It reminds me of back in the day when I was trying to describe Star Wars to people who hadn’t seen it. It’s sumptuous. It’s emotional. It works on so many levels. The kids will love it. The whole family will love it.”

The Wild Robot besides Mark will see Nyong’o, Connor, Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, and Catherine O’Hara in the voice casting.

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on beef with Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber breaks silence on beef with Selena Gomez
'Deadpool & Wolverine' eying for new box office record? video
'Deadpool & Wolverine' eying for new box office record?
Royal fans react as Prince Harry 'planning month-long UK visit' without Meghan Markle video
Royal fans react as Prince Harry 'planning month-long UK visit' without Meghan Markle
Jonathan Bennett discusses unbreakable ties with 'The Groomsmen' co-stars
Jonathan Bennett discusses unbreakable ties with 'The Groomsmen' co-stars
Ben Affleck takes major step away from Jennifer Lopez after she sells NYC condo
Ben Affleck takes major step away from Jennifer Lopez after she sells NYC condo
Prince William's Earthshot Prize makes big announcement amid Kate Middleton's cancer treatment
Prince William's Earthshot Prize makes big announcement amid Kate Middleton's cancer treatment
'Bachelor' alum Hailey Merkt breathes her last at 31
'Bachelor' alum Hailey Merkt breathes her last at 31
Eminem gets edgy as he bids farewell to his slim shady persona
Eminem gets edgy as he bids farewell to his slim shady persona