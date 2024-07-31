 
Geo News

Fans react to 'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale leaks

'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale episode has been leaked and fans are reacting to it

By
Web Desk
|

July 31, 2024

Fans react to House of the Dragon season 2 finale leaks
Fans react to 'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale leaks

House of the Dragon might just have to be on the lookout!

As history repeats itself in context to the franchise’s season 1 finale being leaked online back in 2022, its ongoing season, that is, season 2, has also been released and its spoilers are all over social media.

Fans react to House of the Dragon season 2 finale leaks

Fans reacted to the leaks in their own way, with one user writing, “HBO security worse than King’s Landing.”

Fans react to House of the Dragon season 2 finale leaks

While another penned, “That f****** sucks man. It’s Tuesday. How are you gonna avoid spoilers until Sunday night? Smh.” 

Ahead of episode 8, as fans speculate whether they would get to see Daeron Targaryen and if Rhaena would be claiming the wild dragon in the Vale, the House of the Dragon fan base might just be remaining cautious, especially on X, formerly Twitter, and TikTok.

Even though, the full episode does not appear to have been revealed, unlike the last time, a TikTok account under the name, got_s20, that has now been banned, shared several snippets of the season 2 finale.

The order of the leaked moments is unclear however it is believed that 30 minutes worth of finale has been going viral across social media platforms.

Will Prince William attend Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit 2024 in New York?
Will Prince William attend Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit 2024 in New York?
Royal family's bizarre reason for keeping Prince Louis out of spotlight
Royal family's bizarre reason for keeping Prince Louis out of spotlight
Kate Middleton feared being overshadowed by Diana before inheriting her title
Kate Middleton feared being overshadowed by Diana before inheriting her title
Henry Cavill's upcoming new project in legal trouble?
Henry Cavill's upcoming new project in legal trouble?
King Charles still worries about Prince Harry: Here's why video
King Charles still worries about Prince Harry: Here's why
Lindsay Lohan celebrates 'The Parent Trap' on its 26th anniversary
Lindsay Lohan celebrates 'The Parent Trap' on its 26th anniversary
Jax Taylor decides to join in-patient facility for mental health
Jax Taylor decides to join in-patient facility for mental health
Sarah Ferguson finally reveals biggest 'dream' of her life video
Sarah Ferguson finally reveals biggest 'dream' of her life