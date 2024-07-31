Fans react to 'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale leaks

House of the Dragon might just have to be on the lookout!

As history repeats itself in context to the franchise’s season 1 finale being leaked online back in 2022, its ongoing season, that is, season 2, has also been released and its spoilers are all over social media.

Fans reacted to the leaks in their own way, with one user writing, “HBO security worse than King’s Landing.”

While another penned, “That f****** sucks man. It’s Tuesday. How are you gonna avoid spoilers until Sunday night? Smh.”

Ahead of episode 8, as fans speculate whether they would get to see Daeron Targaryen and if Rhaena would be claiming the wild dragon in the Vale, the House of the Dragon fan base might just be remaining cautious, especially on X, formerly Twitter, and TikTok.

Even though, the full episode does not appear to have been revealed, unlike the last time, a TikTok account under the name, got_s20, that has now been banned, shared several snippets of the season 2 finale.

The order of the leaked moments is unclear however it is believed that 30 minutes worth of finale has been going viral across social media platforms.