 
Geo News

Sydney Sweeney makes fans go gaga

Sydney Sweeney was last seen in super-hero ‘Madame Web’

By
Web Desk
|

July 31, 2024

Sydney Sweeney makes fans go gaga with her new IG post
Sydney Sweeney makes fans go gaga with her new IG post

Sydney Sweeney continues to treat her fans with her latest sizzling photos, shared on a social media platform.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Anyone But You actress looked picture-perfect in a hot floral two piece by Cynthia Rowley.

As per her IG post, she is on a wholesome trip to the lake with friends.

This is the second time that the actress has been spotted wearing a bikini.

She was recently seen wearing a one-piece sporting a nautical, navy and white striped piece with a retro feel.

Moreover, the actress recently delighted fans by sharing a nostalgic throwback photo with actor Glen Powell.

Sweeney posted a series of throwback photos on social media with her co-stars from Anyone But You.

The pictures include snaps of the actress, with Powell and Dermot Mulroney, her on-screen dad and some of the rest of the cast after noting she finally 'developed some film’ from her time on set.

Sweeney and Powell starrer grossed $88.3 million in the United States and Canada, and $131.7 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $220 million.

Offset reveals the truth about Cardi B pregnancy rumors
Offset reveals the truth about Cardi B pregnancy rumors
Brie Larson knows Marvel's future: 'I can't tell you'
Brie Larson knows Marvel's future: 'I can't tell you'
Fans react to 'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale leaks
Fans react to 'House of the Dragon' season 2 finale leaks
Lisa Marie Presley's memoir gets major update
Lisa Marie Presley's memoir gets major update
Bianca Censori covers intimate parts after growing arrest calls
Bianca Censori covers intimate parts after growing arrest calls
Prince William makes fresh vow as Harry plans to end feud video
Prince William makes fresh vow as Harry plans to end feud
Sacha Baron Cohen's psychological thriller gets exciting update
Sacha Baron Cohen's psychological thriller gets exciting update
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoid befriending Hollywood A-listers? video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoid befriending Hollywood A-listers?