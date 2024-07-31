Sydney Sweeney makes fans go gaga with her new IG post

Sydney Sweeney continues to treat her fans with her latest sizzling photos, shared on a social media platform.



In a recent post on Instagram, the Anyone But You actress looked picture-perfect in a hot floral two piece by Cynthia Rowley.

As per her IG post, she is on a wholesome trip to the lake with friends.

This is the second time that the actress has been spotted wearing a bikini.

She was recently seen wearing a one-piece sporting a nautical, navy and white striped piece with a retro feel.



Moreover, the actress recently delighted fans by sharing a nostalgic throwback photo with actor Glen Powell.

Sweeney posted a series of throwback photos on social media with her co-stars from Anyone But You.

The pictures include snaps of the actress, with Powell and Dermot Mulroney, her on-screen dad and some of the rest of the cast after noting she finally 'developed some film’ from her time on set.

Sweeney and Powell starrer grossed $88.3 million in the United States and Canada, and $131.7 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $220 million.