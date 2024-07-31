Kevin Costner 'dream' finally becomes reality

The "dream" of Kevin Costner is inching toward reality after his Horizon: An American Saga Chapter Two premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.



However, the Western drama will be screened on the last day of the festival, i.e., September 7, 2024. However, its previous installment was similarly premiered on the same day at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

In a statement, the Oscar winner expressed his joy saying, “My dream was always to show ‘Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter Two’ at the Venice Film Festival."

"The fact that now they have decided to show Chapter One earlier in the day and then the World Premiere of Chapter Two that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director’s vision."

He continued, “I’m indebted to Alberto Barbera for his courage and leadership in committing to this cinematic journey. It is with gratitude and excitement that I return to the Venice Film Festival. Long live the movies and those willing to stand for them.”

The artistic director of the festival, Alberto Barbera likewise shared the excitement of Kevin as she said, “It is a great pleasure and honor to host the world premiere of the ‘Chapter Two of Horizon: An American Saga,’ alongside its ‘Chapter One.'"

She added, “This late addition to the lineup of the Venice Film Festival pays a heartfelt and respectful tribute to the visionary project of a great actor and director."

"Who invested himself in the epic reconstruction of the years crucial to the founding of the country, digging beyond myth in search of authenticity capable of restoring a piece of history in its complex and contradictory reality.”