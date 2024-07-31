Photo: Inside Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus' 'toxic' relationship: Report

Miley Cyrus reportedly cannot take more of her father's toxic behaviour.

An insider privy to Life & Style recently spilled the beans on the matter, “He’s an angry vengeful man and Miley’s attitude is she doesn’t need that toxicity in her life.”

They also claimed, “Miley had her reasons for cutting ties with her father.”

“She’s glad people are finally hearing for themselves what kind of person he is,” they also added.

Wrapping up the chat, the source said that Miley is optimistic that “maybe now people will stop asking her why she doesn’t speak to him!”

This comes after Billy's scandalous audio was leaked in which he had a heated conversation with estranged wife Firerose and also dragged former wife Tish and daughter Miley Cyrus while making scathing comments about them, per Daily Mail.