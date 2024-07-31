 
Rare reason why Kylie Jenner is 'amazing' boss: Report

Kylie Jenner has been branded as 'the best boss' for rare reason

July 31, 2024

Rare reason why Kylie Jenner is 'amazing' boss: Report

Kylie Jenner seemingly likes to take care of her workers.

As fans will be aware, Kylie cosmetics was founded by Kris Jenner and Kylie in 2014 in partnership with Seed Beauty.

Her brand stand at the current net worth of $900 million, and as per the latest findings of Life & Style, the beauty mogul loves to spend money on herself as well as her employees.

As per a new insider, Kylie even “covers the tab for those on her staff who also want Botox and injectables.”

The source went on to add, “It’s very generous of her.”

They continued, “Everyone from the staff at Kylie Cosmetics to her own nannies get in on it. It’s a nice perk. People feel very fortunate to work for her!”

“I will always want everyone to just love themselves,” she says, as per the source.

This revelation comes as a shock as earlier it was established that the girlfriend of Timothee Chalamet doesn’t like to pay for stuff and would rather freeload.

“She went to Paris recently, and it looked like she spared no expense. But she actually didn’t have to spend a dime on anything,” an insider told Forbes magazine earlier.

They also mentioned, “In fact, she made a profit! She got paid to go to events, show up at trendy restaurants, wear specific pieces of jewelry — she was even paid to wear a certain nail polish. So while it looked like the trip cost her a fortune, she actually made money from it all.”

