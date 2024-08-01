 
Geo News

King Charles still struggles to come to terms with Harry, Meghan's royal exit

Royal expert reveals King Charles deep hurt over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal departure

By
Web Desk
|

August 01, 2024

King Charles still struggles to come to terms with Harry, Meghans royal exit
King Charles still struggles to come to terms with Harry, Meghan's royal exit

King Charles was deeply affected by Prince Harry's decision to step back from his duties and move to the US with Meghan Markle, a new book has revealed.

Royal expert Robert Jobson talked of the monarch’s heartbreak after his ‘darling’ boy Harry revealed he no longer wanted to be a part of the Royal family.

Writing in Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Jobson shared the deep bond Charles shared with the Duke of Sussex and how much efforts he put in welcoming Meghan into the Royal family.

"At first Charles tried to reach out to Meghan and treated her with the same love and affection as he did Catherine. But they are very different characters,” he wrote in his new book, as reported by The Express.

"He welcomed her with open arms and wanted her to feel part of the family. That is why Harry and Meghan's behaviour has cut him to the quick,” the author added.

However, following their exit, King Charles grew close to the heir of the throne, Prince William. "Before all this happened, Charles was much closer to his second son than to William,” Jobson said.

"But if there is a positive to be taken from the Sussexes' departure, it is that William and his father are now closer than they were before, perhaps more than they have ever been."

Zooey Deschanel shares her son Charlie's rare obsession
Zooey Deschanel shares her son Charlie's rare obsession
Prince Harry won't ‘undo bloodlines' of King Charles accepts condition video
Prince Harry won't ‘undo bloodlines' of King Charles accepts condition
Why Prince Louis is kept away from day outs in media, expert reveals
Why Prince Louis is kept away from day outs in media, expert reveals
Pete Davidson returns to mental health facility after 2023 rehab
Pete Davidson returns to mental health facility after 2023 rehab
Prince Harry shock as King Charles is constantly ‘unavailable right now' video
Prince Harry shock as King Charles is constantly ‘unavailable right now'
Sandra Bullock 'excited' to work with Nicole Kidman again: Source
Sandra Bullock 'excited' to work with Nicole Kidman again: Source
Chrissy Teigen breaks her silence after son Miles's diabetes speculation
Chrissy Teigen breaks her silence after son Miles's diabetes speculation
Kyle Richards eager to take revenge from husband Mauricio Umansky: Report
Kyle Richards eager to take revenge from husband Mauricio Umansky: Report